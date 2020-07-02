Yard of the Month

The Juanita Day Garden Club of Niangua has made its selection for July 2020 recognition. Bryan and Joyce Dill of 6995 State Highway CC are the winners. The hanging ferns and plantings of impatiens, hostas, roses and clematis are enhanced by a patriotic display to honor Independence Day.

 Contributed photo

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.