The Juanita Day Garden Club of Niangua has made their selection for September 2019. The Garden Square, found next to City Hall in Niangua, is the winner. This beautification project was started in the 1980s by the Community Betterment League of Niangua. Over the years it has evolved. Today a special thank you goes to those in the community who donated their time and resources to clean flower beds plus repair and paint existing tables, benches, planters and retaining wall. Congratulations!
