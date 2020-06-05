The Juanita Day Garden Club of Niangua has made their selection for June 2020 recognition. Winning Yard of the Month is Cindy Keeler, whose home is located north of Niangua on Deerfield Drive. Her lush landscape is home to assorted flora and fauna. Highlights for spring are the variety of blooming iris, primrose, roses and clematis.
