Zane Wood, the 16-year-old son of Terry Wood of Marshfield and Lisa Vo of Springfield, has earned his Eagle Scout Rank. Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. His Court of Ceremony was held Sunday, Oct. 4, with Marshfield Troop 88 scouts and scout leaders, along with family and friends. He is also a Marshfield High School Honor student.
