From his personal experience, Harvinder Bains of Country Express in Marshfield said he has sold winning tickets for many customers at the convenience store.
On Monday, Margit Creson of Marshfield won $20,000 on a Missouri Lottery scratch ticket.
"She won $27,000 about three years ago," said Bains. "She was really happy when she found out she won."
Bains recalls his first customer purchasing a ticket from him when the store opened in 2005.
“It was my first ticket and my first customer,” he said. “He came in and said, ‘Give me a ticket.’ He won $50. That was just for my first customer. Two years ago, a woman from Marshfield came in to purchase a ticket. Another woman won $500 that same day. You just never know who will win.”
One customer, who visited Bains’ store on Tuesday afternoon, said he won $75,000 in the Missouri Powerball seven years ago.
“Well, with the $75,000, the government got $25,000 of that,” he said. “The hospital got another $30,000 for putting stints in my heart. Then I paid for my daughter’s wedding. Still, it was pretty good. I’ve won several thousands up here.”
While he does consider his store to be lucky, Bains said the part he enjoys is watching customers participate.
“People are happy when they come here,” he said. “They’re excited. They have a dream that maybe they are the winner. Plus, I get to meet all sorts of interesting people.”
