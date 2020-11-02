In the event of a storm, emergency personnel need to know where you are after it happens.
There's a handy resource to help both residents and emergency responders, known as the Webster County Residential Storm Shelter Registry, which was established by Tom Simmons, Webster County Emergency Management Director.
"I've been developing this for over a year now," said Simmons. "The primary purpose is for law enforcement and firefighters in the event of a storm, tornado, or other accident. If you have a tornado go through, it does take out a lot of houses and brings a lot of debris, which makes it challenging to locate people."
On the form, there is a space to fill out your name, address, city, phone number and type of shelter.
"By that, I mean, in-ground, basement, safe room, crawl space, or another space you use," said Simmons. "There's also a place where you can mark special considerations, like if there's someone in your home who is disabled or handicapped; a possible vicious dog or animal present; locked gates or other items responders may have to deal with."
The form also features a space to write the location of your storm shelter, out of town contact information, and an alternate storm location to let responders know where you might be at during or after a storm.
"This really helps families know where their loved one is," said Simmons. "It might be a neighbor has a storm shelter down the street, but if a responder goes to that location and doesn’t find the individual, then they can go to the alternate storm location that was listed by the individual."
While studying the 2012 Joplin tornado, Scott Allen of the Webster County Unit learned about the registry program and created a custom-designed shelter of his own.
"It’s above ground and cemented into a really deep kind of base, so it'll withstand a strong earthquake and not blow away. I actually had it painted rescue orange. The reason I did that is because it's in my garage. If my garage blows away from the shelter, you'll be able to see it from the air or from a street."
Allen said the shelter is big enough for him and his wife to live in, with food, water and a place for them to sleep. Allen said he had the door designed so that it swings inward.
"If there's debris blocking it from the front, all I have to do is open the door inward and I can still get out and move debris. The other thing is, it's designed so that it's wide enough to take a wide wheelchair. If something happens to my wife or I, where one of us ends up incapacitated in a wheelchair, all we have to do is wheel them into the storm shelter."
Allen built the shelter six years ago when he and his wife moved to Missouri.
"The paint is automotive paint," said Allen. "The shelter is tied into the generator through the little box you see above it. The shelter is long enough to comfortably sleep two of us.The floor under the shelter was dug out and re-poured, deeper and reinforced. The reinforcement goes under the rest of the cement slab."
If someone doesn't have a storm shelter, Simmons said, "The best places to go include a bathroom or a small interior room with no windows because the wind blast will cause flying debris and broken window glass."
Simmons started developing the storm shelter registration form last fall. Around that time, he visited the Marshfield Senior Center to give out registration forms to the seniors there, in order to get their information into the database. Chris Parker, administrator of the Marshfield Senior Center, said, "We had a lot of folks sign up. They all thought it was a good idea, just in case of a disaster — that someone would know where to look for them (in the bathroom in the center of the apartment, in the basement under the kitchen or other places)."
Parker added, "After seeing scenes from Katrina and Joplin, they take storms very seriously. Minutes matter in a disaster and the same goes for after the disaster. The quicker people can be found, the quicker they will have wounds tended and get back to their medications, the quicker families can be reunited."
When the alarms sound, Parker said they open the lower level of the center and have been having a good turnout of neighbors show up there.
"Some are from as far as north of the interstate," said Parker. "Just better to be safe than sorry."
Simmons hopes to reach senior centers and other local organizations in the Webster County area with this information.
“If people don’t have a computer or can’t get online, they can call me at the Webster County Emergency Management office and I can access the database for them," said Simmons. "I’ll insert the information for them. When people do fill out the form, I receive a notification letting me know I received the applicant’s information."
He added, "We will not release any resident's information to anyone else but the emergency personnel."
The Webster County Emergency Management helps to prepare the community, with integrity and professionalism for any disastrous event and minimize loss of life and property, with effective response and recovery management.
To access the registry form, go to http://webstercountymo.gov/webster-county-storm-shelter-reporting-form/ or call the Webster County Emergency Management at 417-859-7959.
