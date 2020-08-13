The Webster Electric Foundation was founded in 1998, and since then it has given back just over $2 million in grants to nonprofit organizations within the Webster Electric service territory area.
That's $2,021,936.71, which has been made possible by the generous donations of the Webster Electric members/owners who participate in the Operation RoundUp Program. Operation RoundUp, or the “change for change” program, has the member round up their bill to the next highest dollar amount. The change goes to the foundation, which is run by a board of directors.
"Just by rounding up their bill to the next dollar each month, that makes all the difference," said Denise Holdman, office manager of Webster Electric Cooperative.
Prior to working for the cooperative, Holdman was a member of Webster Electric's RoundUp program. With her position as office manager, she also is administrator for the Webster Electric Foundation.
"I've seen the difference the RoundUp program has made," said Holdman. "Say, for example, if my bill comes out as $85.75, then it would round my bill to $86, so my donation would be a quarter to the Operation RoundUp program for that month. Even if my quarter doesn't do that much, together with other members, we can make a huge difference."
Nonprofit organizations may apply for up to $10,000 in grant monies for community betterment projects. The foundation gives a maximum of $10,000 in grants, but Holdman said it just depends on the bills and what comes in.
"The maximum for any one grant is $10,000 per year," said Holdman. "It depends on what the nonprofit applies for and what the need is."
Over $1 million in grants have been awarded to various organizations in the community, including the county food pantries, Hidden Waters Nature Park in Marshfield, the Niangua Fire Protection District, the Seymour Senior Citizens Center, the Rogersville Police Department and many others.
"We've helped well over 100 nonprofit organizations that have benefitted from the RoundUp Program, which in turn benefits the local communities that Webster Electric serves," said Holdman.
Organizations in Webster Electric’s service territory comprise Webster, Greene, Christian, Dallas, Wright, Douglas and Laclede counties. The Webster Electric Foundation board determines which nonprofit organizations receive the grants, according to Holdman.
"The foundation board takes the grant and looks over it," said Holdman. "We have nine members on the board. They determine who will benefit from it and vote on it."
