Tim Larimore, employee(s) of Webster Electric Cooperative, Marshfield, participated in AMEC’s virtual Meter School on Feb. 22-24.
Those attending the class received classroom and hands-on instruction that centered on single phase and three phase metering applications with a focus on safety, trouble-shooting, use of CTs and Its for three phase metering applications and general detection of electricity theft.
Christopher Kelmel of Anixter Power Solutions, Mattoon, IL, served as the instructor for the school. AMEC is the service organization for the state’s 47 electric cooperatives, which serves more than 560,000 rural Missourians.
