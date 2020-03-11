Dr. Tommy Macdonnell made the news this past summer when the City of Marshfield named its aquatic center after him in a gala ceremony.
At 101, the war hero, legislator and rural physician is beloved by many, but one group that has a special affection for him is the Webster County Democratic Party, which honored him March 3 with a ceremony in his honor at Sheila's Place.
The Democrats got to hear about the Normandy Beach invasion and the Battle of the Bulge, which "Dr. Tommy," as he is affectionately known, fought as a sharpshooter. In a video aired on national news, Macdonnell recalled the gunshot wound that earned him a Purple Heart. "It was red hot," he recalled. It was like someone hit me with a hot poker."
Lt. Col. Jack Hembree, himself a combat veteran, remarked, "It's hard to look at that film and think that he could be sitting here." He praised Macdonnell as a member of the "Greatest Generation," and told the audience that on Dec. 7, 1941, the day of the Pearl Harbor attacks, Macdonnell and his izou fraternity brothers all joined the reserves. Macdonnell was called up two years later.
"When we look back in the history of the country, at that time we were all together," said Hembree. "That's what your generation did, and we are now looking to another generation to do the same thing."
Addressing Macdonnell, he apologized for being political, noting, "This was to be an honor for you, but you are a Democrat."
To this, Macdonnell replied, "We've got to take the country back."
Janet Wilson also spoke, and her role was to address Macdonnell’s life and service as a physician. Wilson had been friends with his children and played at his house when she was growing up.
Wilson noted that Macdonnell charged $3 for a house call at the start of his career, but if he had to go into Wright County, the cost was $5. She described a time when Dr. Tommy went all the way into Wright County to treat someone who, it turned out, just had a head cold. The guy accepted some aspirin and then asked for a ride into town.
Wilson said that Dr. Tommy asked why the guy had called a doctor for something as minor as a head cold, to which he reportedly replied, "I couldn't get anybody else to bring me in for $5!"
Addressing Macdonnell’s service as a legislator was Craig Hosmer, who served with Macdonnell in the Missouri House of Representatives. Hosmer said that Macdonnell provided free health care to the 163 members of the House and their staffs, and he also treated Senators, regardless of party.
"He provided the same quality of care for Republicans or Democrats," Hosmer said.
With his medical expertise, Macdonnell passed legislation leading to child immunization, home meals for the elderly, better care in nursing homes and no smoking in public places — the Clean Indoor Air Act.
The tobacco lobby fought hard against Macdonnell’s Clean Indoor Air Act, Hosmer explained. "He took on an industry that people in Jefferson City were afraid of," he said. "As a 19- or 20-year-old, he had taken the toughest thing you could take. I think that’s why he was an excellent legislator."
Macdonnell stood and spoke briefly at the end of the remarks, and he praised the audience for turning out. He said that he knew they were involved in politics not for themselves, but for the other person, and that’s something Dr. Tommy values.
"I'm thankful for having the opportunity to be able to serve," he said.
