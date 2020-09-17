The Webster County Democrat Club met on Labor Day, Sept. 7. Members worked to open the new Headquarters at 720 W. Hubble Drive, Marshfield.
It was decided that volunteers would be at the headquarters 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. through the week and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Tammy Harty, candidate for 33rd District State Senator, has volunteered to work the 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. shift this Friday. The next meeting will be at this location at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
