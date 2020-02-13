The Webster County Retired Teachers and School Personnel Association met Feb. 3 at the Central Bank of Marshfield meeting room. The social time refreshments were provided by hostesses Jackie Scott and Laurabeth Smith.
The meeting was called to order by President Charlotte Biddle, who then introduced the speaker, Jordan Carroll, administer of Webco Manor, our local nursing care facility. Carroll explained there are 70 residents currently cared for in Webco and 116 employees working there. The need for resources and funding was shared by the speaker, as well as the need for volunteers to listen and sit with residents, not just during holidays, but all year round. We were encouraged to put our talents to use as volunteers. We are certainly fortunate to have Webco Manor serve our community.
A business meeting followed the speaker with committee reports and a reminder that Feb. 11 would be the MRTA (Missouri Retired Teacher's Association) Legislative Day in Jefferson City and to contact Brenda Cologna if interested in going with our group.
The next meeting of the association will be Monday, March 2, at 9:30 a.m. at the Central Bank of Marshfield. All retired teachers and school personnel are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.