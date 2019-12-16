The Webster County Retired Teachers and School Personnel Association
met Dec. 2 at the Central Bank of Marshfield meeting room for its annual Christmas party.
Members had a great time visiting, eating and listening to the Marshfield High School choir singing Christmas carols, and they also had a fun Christmas package exchange game.
The group will not meet in January, but its next fall meeting will be Feb. 3 at the Central Bank of Marshfield meeting room, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All school personnel are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.