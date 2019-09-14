The Webster County Retired Teachers and School Personnel Association met Monday at the Central Bank of Marshfield.
Our social time refreshments were provided by Linda Bancroft and Becky Choate. The meeting was called to order by our president, Charlotte Biddle.
The program was given by Kathy McFarland, who spoke to us about Baker’s Creek Heirloom Seeds and the man who created this business. The man started the business as a very young man and has taken it into a world market. this seed company is located on the bank of Baker’s Creek, near Mansfield.
Our meeting then continued with a business meeting and an update of legislation that affects schools and school personnel.
The next meeting will be Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the Central Bank of Marshfield. All retired school personnel are welcome.
