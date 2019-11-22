The Webster County Retired Teachers and School Personnel Association met Nov. 4 at the Central Bank of Marshfield.
Our social time refreshments were served by Marianne Baker and Ora Wood.
The guest speaker, Michael Totten, gave a very interesting talk titled “Honor American Heroes,” about Honor Flight of the Ozarks.
A business meeting followed with reports from the committee chairpersons. The next meeting will be Dec. 2 at the Central Bank of Marshfield at 11 a.m. A Christmas potluck luncheon with a small gift game will be enjoyed by all who attend. All teachers and school personnel are welcome. Come join the fun!
