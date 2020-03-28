The Webster County Retired Teachers and School Personnel Association met at the Central Bank of Marshfield March 2. The social time refreshments were provided by Brenda Cologna and Harlene Bramer, who hosted.
President Charlotte Biddle called the meeting to order and then introduced the speaker, Nicki Roy, a Marshfield High School English teacher. Mrs. Roy spoke about the Senior Project program, which she initiated a few years ago. Most seniors participate in this project-based learning experience. The year-long project is in an area chosen by each student and must be something to benefit the self, the school or the community. The completed project is presented at the Senior Showcase on April 22 at Marshfield High School.
A short business meeting and committee reports followed the speaker.
The April and May meetings of WCRT_SPA have been canceled as per state and federal directives.
