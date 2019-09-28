The Webster County Republican Central Committee met Thursday evening at Grillo's Cafe in Marshfield for their monthly meeting. Among the attendees were Missouri State Senator Mike Cunningham, District 33, and Missouri State Representative John Black, District 137.
During the business portion of the meeting the attendees discussed the huge success of the 2019 Seymour Apple Festival on Sept. 12-14. It was estimated that the festival attendance over the three days was 40,000. The Webster County Republican Party had a booth at the festival and was delighted to meet and talk with many of the festival goers. A couple of factors that may have played a role in the success of the festival were the incredible weather and a visit by Governor Mike Parson on Saturday. The governor was gracious enough to shake hundreds of hands and pose for “selfies,” much to the delight of the crowd.
After the attendees discussed the success of the Apple Festival and the business portion of the meeting concluded, Senator Mike Cunningham gave a recap of the bills that were passed and the ones that weren’t in the most recent legislative session. Among the bills that were passed were the abortion ban in Missouri. This bill prohibits abortion at eight weeks of pregnancy except in medical emergencies. This bill has already been blocked by a federal judge.
Another bill authorized $301 million of bonds to repair 215 bridges. This is contingent upon federal government approving a grant to Missouri to replace an Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri river west of Columbia.
There was a business incentive bill passed which authorizes up to $50 million of tax breaks for General Motors to expand in Wentzville assembly plant. It also allows state officials to provide tax breaks to other businesses in Missouri willing to expand and creates new scholarships for adults to finish their college degrees.
Senator Cunningham was pleased to announce a bill that passed that would prevent public schools in Missouri from starting sooner than 14 days before the first Monday in September. This bill will be good for the economy because it will give local tourist attractions 2 more weeks each summer. It is also good for local farm families who need the extra help bringing in crops.
Lastly, Senator Cunningham mentioned a bill that among other things will modify when a court may give visitation rights to grandparents of children of divorce parents. It will also require a parent intending to relocate a child subject to a custody or visitation agreement to notify any other parties entitled to custody or visitation of their right to file a motion seeking an order to prevent the relocation.
The next meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 24, at Grillo’s Cafe in Marshfield. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. but interested people are invited to come earlier if they wish and visit with committee members and enjoy a meal. This is a great opportunity to see how to get actively involved in the democratic process.
