The Webster County Library reopened to the public last Monday, with social distancing and other precautionary restrictions in place.
According to a press release from the Webster County Library, a couple of weeks of work were required to get items in from their Evergreen Consortium and patrons. During the week of May 4, the library received deliveries from its courier system to clear out its warehouse of items that have been circulating throughout the state. Those items have been in quarantine and will be ready to return to the library’s shelves. On the week of May 1, the book drop off became open for patrons to return items they have checked out. Those items will be cleaned and begin their quarantine period.
Patrons will be required to limit their time in the building to 30 minutes to select materials and check them out, and where possible they will be asked to limit visits to one member per family. All library materials will be returned to the library’s outside book drops to minimize staff interaction with materials that may be exposed to COVID-19. Newspapers and current issues of magazines will be unavailable for browsing as they cannot be sanitized or quarantined between uses. Seating throughout the library will be limited, as library officials want patrons in this first stage to move in and out of the library in an efficient manner.
According to the press release, sharing from the Evergreen Consortium will not resume until 80% of the consortium’s libraries are open to the public, and that is unlikely to occur until late May or early June. The library meeting rooms will not be available for use as they are being used for quarantining all returned library materials. All programs and group events are canceled through at least the month of June.
The library is implementing many changes to provide the safest possible environment for its staff and patrons. Plastic shields will be installed at the circulation desks. Staff will be wiping down frequently touched areas hourly and will also have masks/gloves available for their use.
