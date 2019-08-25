The Webster County Historical Society's annual ice cream social will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Marshfield Senior Center, 427 W. Washington St. Our volunteers and their guests are invited to attend.
At our July meeting, our guest speaker was Donnie Kendrick, who gave an informative presentation on David Drake, also known as Dave the Potter, an enslaved African American man in South Carolina. Dave crafted stoneware jugs and jars, inscribing them with his name and often poetry, a rather unusual thing since most enslaved people were illiterate due to laws which prohibited their education. Dave’s works are now highly sought after by collectors, and many can be found in America’s finest museums.
On July 13, the Museum welcomed several members of the Ozarks Genealogical Society of Springfield. After touring the museum, our guests went to the Research Center to find information on their families, and two of them discovered they were actually related. It’s a small, small world!
Museum and Research Center hours are Monday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Thanks to all of our dedicated volunteers who make this possible!
Look for the museum’s jar at Price Cutter for the Helping Hands ticket collection. Best Choice labels are being collected, and at the Office Depot, use the Museum phone number (468-7407) to credit their Rewards Program to the Museum. Used cartridges may also be turned in at the Museum. The Historical Society is very grateful for the support received from the community with these fundraisers.
