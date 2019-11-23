There will be no meeting of the Webster County Historical Society in November due to Thanksgiving. Members, volunteers and guests are invited to our annual Christmas gathering, which will be held this year at Grillo’s in Marshfield on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. There is a sign-up sheet at the museum for those planning to attend.
At our October meeting, our guest speakers were Carol Stopak and Mary Ann Gregory. Carol and Mary Ann are the daughters of Casey and Mary Louise Gregory, who owned and operated Mary’s Variety Store just off the Marshfield Square for many years. They gave an excellent presentation on the history of Mary’s Variety Store, which their parents purchased in 1954 from Mary Fellin, Mary Louise’s aunt. They shared memories of their parents and recounted their own personal experiences working in the store.
Museum and research center hours are Monday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. through Dec. 20. We will reopen Jan. 3 with winter season hours, January through March, Fridays only from 1 to 4 p.m. Thanks to all of our dedicated volunteers who make this possible!
Look for the museum’s jar at Price Cutter for the Helping Hands ticket collection. Best Choice labels are being collected, and at the Office Depot, use the museum phone number (468-7407) to credit their Rewards Program to the museum. Used printer cartridges may also be turned in at the museum. The Historical Society is very grateful for the support received from the community with these fundraisers.
