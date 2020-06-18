The June meeting of the Webster County Historical Society will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Hidden Waters Nature Park in Marshfield. We will meet on the east side of the Callaway Cabin for a business meeting only. No program will be presented. Please bring lawn chairs and observe social distancing. The Callaway Cabin will not be open, but come early and enjoy the wonderful nature trails that Hidden Waters has to offer.
Museum and Research Center hours are Tuesdays and Fridays 1-4 p.m. during the month of June with plans to gradually add more days in the months thereafter depending on the status of the coronavirus. For more information, call the museum at 468-7407.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.