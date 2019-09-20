The September meeting of the Webster County Historical Society will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the Paulene Dyche Annex next to the museum. The program will feature guest speaker Wanda Heidemann of Marshfield. Wanda will give a presentation on quilting, a passion she has pursued for the last 20 years. She will discuss the history of quilting and bring examples of her handiwork, including a friendship quilt and a quilt inspired by Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad. The public is welcome to attend.
And speaking of quilts … don’t forget to stop by the museum for our annual quilt exhibit. These beautiful creations, both hand and machine stitched, are on loan from area residents and will be displayed until the end of October.
The Webster County Historical Society’s annual ice cream social was held at the Marshfield Senior Center on Aug. 27. This event is our way of saying “thank you” to our exceptional volunteers, and this year we paid special tribute to President Pat Schreiner, who is stepping down after 11 years. Museum director Linda Blazer presented Pat with a plaque and words of profound gratitude for all she has accomplished as our president. Coincidentally, it was also Pat’s birthday, and she was honored with a surprise birthday celebration, complete with birthday cake and games. Pat, thank you so much for all you have done — you are leaving us with big shoes to fill!
We extend our heartfelt sympathy to volunteers Lionel and Diana Hudspeth on the passing of their son, Dean, on Sept. 3.
Museum and research center hours are Monday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Thanks to all of our dedicated volunteers who make this possible!
Look for the museum’s jar at Price Cutter for the Helping Hands ticket collection. Best Choice labels are being collected, and at the Office Depot; use the museum phone number (468-7407) to credit their Rewards Program to the museum. Used ink cartridges may also be turned in at the museum. The historical society is very grateful for the support received from the community with these fundraisers.
