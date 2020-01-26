A (belated) happy new year to all!
The January meeting of the Webster County Historical Society will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Paulene Dyche Annex next to the museum. The program will feature guest speaker Sandee DePriest of the Marshfield Community Theatre. DePriest will present information on the theater’s history, the schedule of 2020 productions and future goals for MCT. The public is welcome to attend.
Museum and Research Center winter hours are Fridays only, 1-4 p.m., through March. Beginning April 1, the full-time schedule of Monday through Saturday, 1-4 p.m., will resume.
Look for the museum’s jar at Price Cutter for the Helping Hands ticket collection. Best Choice labels are being collected, and at the Office Depot, use the Museum phone number (468-7407) to credit their Rewards Program to the museum. Used printer cartridges may also be turned in at the museum. The Historical Society is very grateful for the support received from the community with these fundraisers.
