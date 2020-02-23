The February meeting of the Webster County Historical Society will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Paulene Dyche Annex next to the Museum. The meeting will feature a roundtable discussion and slideshow presentation on the Fordland Air Base, an Air Force radar station established in Fordland in 1952 and in operation until 1961. The public is welcome to attend.
At our January meeting, our guest speaker was Sandee DePriest of the Marshfield Community Theatre. Sandee presented a very informative program on MCT's history, the schedule of 2020 productions (“Frozen Jr” and “Mamma Mia!”) and future goals for MCT. Thank you, Sandee and MCT for consistently putting on amazing productions and showcasing the incredible talent of our local community!
Museum and research center winter hours are Fridays only, 1-4 p.m., through March. Beginning April 1, the full-time schedule of Monday through Saturday, 1-4 p.m., will resume.
The 2019-2020 Webster County Plat Books are still available at the Museum and Research Center. The purchase price is $30.
Look for the museum’s jar at Price Cutter for the Helping Hands ticket collection. Best Choice labels are being collected, and at the Office Depot, use the Museum phone number (468-7407) to credit their Rewards Program to the museum. Used printer cartridges may also be turned in at the museum. The Historical Society is very grateful for the support received from the community with these fundraisers.
