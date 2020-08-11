After being closed from mid-March through May, the Webster County Historical Museum and Research Center are open Tuesdays, Fridays and some Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Social distancing guidelines are observed. It is suggested that one call ahead if a Saturday trip is planned. Appointments may be possible for other days by calling 859-2036.
Special exhibits for 2020 focus on youth programs in Webster County. On the main floor, the showcase features a display of 4-H memorabilia, while Boy Scout and Girl Scout articles are on display in the foyer.
Several family history research books from the Hutton/Todd family have been gifted to the Research Center. These should be of utmost interest to anyone connecting with their lines. A project to create a finding guide for the obituaries from the early Marshfield Mail newspapers also continues.
Due to the pandemic, the Webster County Historical Society has been unable to host a monthly meeting since February. At a recent board meeting it was decided that the general meetings in July and August would also be canceled. The status of future meetings will be re-evaluated at the end of August. Unfortunately, this means the ice cream social that recognizes the inestimable value of the volunteers has been canceled. The volunteers are a vital element in the operation of the museum, and the society always looks forward to thanking them with this special annual event.
The society relies on community support through memberships, gift shop sales, donations, Price Cutter Helping Hands program, Best Choice bar codes and Office Depot Rewards. The Webster County Plat Books continue to be available through the Webster County Clerk’s Office, DD Hamilton, FCNB Insurance, the museum and the Seymour Bank in Seymour. Many gift shop items are also available at FCNB Insurance on the west side of the Marshfield square. All proceeds go towards museum maintenance and society expenses. The museum is staffed by volunteers, and all work of the society and museum maintenance is completed by volunteers.
