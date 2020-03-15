The Webster County Health Unit has received a $10,000 grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation, a not-for-profit charitable organization focused on supporting health-related causes that enrich the global community, that will enable the organization to significantly enhance its countywide Safe Disposal Support Program.
"The resources that we received as a result of this grant will help get expired and no longer needed medicines out of Webster County homes" said Scott Allen, Health Unit health educator. Allen went on to say that "according to a 2018 survey, 9.9 million Americans misused prescription drugs with a majority of those coming from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet." The Deterra medication disposal bags received from the foundation render these medications useless and safe for disposal.
"The opioid epidemic is a complex, multi-faceted issue, and collaboration from all parties across the supply chain, on both a local and national level, is essential to drive sustained change,'" said Gina Clark, president of the AmerisourceBergen Foundation. “In alliance with the Health Unit, we hope to positively impact the lives of those in Webster County through remaining steadfast in our commitment to providing the communities where we live and work with the critical resources needed to help combat the epidemic of opioid misuse.”
Individuals or business who would like to have some of the medication disposal items for use or to distribute to customers can contact the Health Unit at 859-2532 or simply stop by during normal business hours. Health unit staff members are available to talk to church, youth and civic groups about the importance of proper medication disposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.