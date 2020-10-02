A planning meeting was held at the Webster County Democrat Headquarters Sept. 18. It was decided that our regular meeting will be held Saturday at 720 W. Hubble Drive, Marshfield. at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held outside if possible, for social distance. Bring a mask and lawn chair. Speakers will be Tammy Harty, candidate for 33rd District State Senate, Ray Lampert, candidate for District 137 Representative, and Terry Hardy, candidate for Webster County Northern Commissioner. Please take a mask and lawn chair.
