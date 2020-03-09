The Springfield office of the National Weather Service will present its 2020 Tactical Spotter Training Course at 6:30 p.m. March 24 at the First Baptist Church, 1001 S. White Oak St., Marshfield.
The class is for all first responders, fire, police, 911, amateur radio emergency service and emergency medical service personnel.
Webster County Emergency Management Agency director Tom Simmons explained that the course is an advanced one, and not a tornado-chasing course. Participants will learn to read fronts to determine what sorts of threats may be impending. The event is free, and participants need not preregister.
For more information, call the Webster County EMA at 859-7959.
