The Webster County Victim Assistance Program (WCVAP) will host its third annual Shelter Benefit this Saturday, 4-7 p.m., at the Marshfield Church of the Nazarene.
This year's event will look a little different from last year, as the nonprofit organization celebrates the 20th anniversary of its existence in Marshfield.
"We wanted to make this a really big family-friendly event," said Donna Burks, WCVAP program director. “This is a celebration of 20 years being in Marshfield. We decided to throw a party and make this event open to everyone."
Children will have something to look forward to at the event, including inflatables, a balloon artist and a visit from Tim Williams, who serves as Captain Scalawag of the Gypsy Rose, a pirate ship at Captain Ron’s Lakefront Bar and Grill on the Lake of the Ozarks.
"The Marshfield Optimist Club decided they would help fund an entertainer for the event," said Burks. "That was their donation to the Webster County Victim Assistance Program. Tim Williams will do little skits and talk to the kids."
The event, according to Burks, also serves as an opportunity to keep community members informed about Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is held in October. For more information, visit the WCVAP Facebook page.
