The City of Marshfield and it’s contracted partners are hard at work on water pipe replacement to improve water quality and expand the lines of current systems.
“Anytime you put in new water lines or anytime you can tie them together, it helps to ensure fresh water,” said Deputy Administrator for the City of Marshfield. “Being able to loop a new waterline around the new corridor is going to further improve water quality.”
According to Rost, in addition to the recent wellhouse and water tower improvements, most of the stuff you see around town is contracted work being done for the new corridor.
“We’re adding a new line from where the current one ended on North Marshall, along the new stretch of Highway CC, looping around to come up toward Elm Street,” said Rost.
The existing waterline ended at Patriot Park, but the line is being extended to loop around the new corridor. A key part of the expansion project includes boring under I-44 to enable water access on the other side of the Exit 103 overpass.
“We wanted to make sure that we got underneath the interstate and that there was water available to the other side of the highway,” he said. “We have a crossing by Don Vance, behind Walmart and this will give us a third bore across I-44 to that area without having to run a new line all the way down.”
The new water tower should provide suitable water pressure for any future development in the area. In addition to these new expansions, further efforts are being put forth by internal city crews to improve the overall water system.
“Over the past several years, we’ve tried to improve some of the old infrastructure that we have in the ground, but we’re also trying to get some of these water lines out from behind the houses and put new waterlines out front,” Rost said.
Old pipes can lead to numerous issues if not replaced, including discoloration in tap water. Since late 2020, several pipe replacements have been taking place around the North White Oak area, from Buffalo Street to Washington.
“Tying all of that together makes for better hydraulics and improves how the system will run,” said Rost. “We were also able to eliminate two or three deadend lines in these areas, as well as get rid of some old infrastructure and really improve the overall water quality in this area.”
