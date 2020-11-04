Since its change of location to the former Elkland Full Gospel Church back in February, more progress has been made on Zuzu’s House in Marshfield.
"We're currently building bedrooms in what used to be the sanctuary," said Nicholas Inman, founder of Zuzu's House. "We can fit seven rooms. We have four sponsors already for the seven rooms Zuzu’s House is sponsoring."
Inman said, "We had bunkbeds donated to us the past two months. We hope to fit two to a room, hence why the bunkbeds have been donated for that purpose."
The main goal is finishing the seven bedrooms and then adding two more bathrooms there, according to Inman, who added there's already two existing bathrooms, but they're in another section of the building.
"We are going to install two additional bathrooms in the main living area," said Inman. "With the pandemic, construction was at a standstill since the board was going over to churches and other places to inform people about the project and raise funds for it, but that was put on hold, due to COVID-19."
Inman said he doesn't know when the other three rooms will be sponsored, but there's still more work to be done.
"On a portion of the building, not the part we're currently working on, the roof needs to be replaced," said Inman. "We hope to expand living quarters there, but we need a metal roof installed there. That section was once a one-room school house, known as the Miller School. We're still working on utilities and had an architect draw up a plan for them recently."
Inman noted, "I'm excited we were able to start construction and see the walls coming up. I know the board feels the same way about it, too."
The new location for Zuzu's House is a 6,400-square-foot facility on Short Highway Y. This building was the former Elkland Full Gospel Church, which closed its doors last year. It has room for three areas and includes a storage building and 1.7 acres. Zuzu’s House is a project started to help provide local teens who are homeless with a safe place to live in Marshfield. The idea is that Zuzu's House will be a resource center for vulnerable teens who are without a home and who are specifically from the Marshfield community by offering them a place to stay in order to get the resources they need.
For more information, visit the Friends of the Zuzu's House Facebook page.
(0) comments
