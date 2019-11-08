Marshfield Community Theatre will host a work day starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
MCT volunteers will be organizing storage units, and when the work is done, lunch will be served.
According to a release from MCT, the group’s storage units have reached their capacity and must be completely reorganized to store the haunted house set and make sure the building is available for "Frozen, Jr." auditions.
MCT is located at 430 McNabb Road, Marshfield.
