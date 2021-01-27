A Marshfield woman has been arrested in connection to a body that was found early Tuesday, Jan. 19. The deceased victim has been identified as 46-year-old Traten J. Sherry of Omaha, NE.
Webster County deputies and Missouri State Highway patrolmen arrived at the scene of the crash 4 miles east of Strafford around 3:30 a.m. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the case as the investigation continues.
According to the highway patrol report, the woman was traveling west on Evergreen Road when a 2003 Toyota Camry vehicle fatally struck Sherry. The report said next of kin was notified and that Sherry’s death is the sixth fatality for Troop D so far this year.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 26, no formal charges have been filed in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.