The Webster County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4101 received their first-ever All-State Award Friday at the VFW Department of Missouri Fall Council of Administration Meeting in Independence, Missouri.
This achievement is given to posts who meet All-State requirements for 2019-2020.
Todd Clark, commander of VFW Post 4101, accepted a plaque on behalf of the post during the convention.
"This is the first time in the Post's 53 year history to receive this award," said Clark. "As the commander, I humbly and graciously accept this award on behalf of my post and realize this recognition could not happen without the hard work of my comrades in the post or the support from the Webster County community."
In order to receive the award, all posts must have been at 100% membership by April 1, 2020, to be eligible. Participation in the VFW core programs is also required, including the Voice of Democracy, Patriot Pen, Citizenship Education, Teacher of the Year, the Buddy Poppies program and the National Veterans Military Support Service. Additionally, post commanders are required to attend all district meetings.
"The award recognizes specific achievements in community involvement, Americanism, and assistance to veterans, as well as involvement in schools through the Voice of Democracy, Patriots Pen and Teacher of the Year awards," said Clark.
In addition to Clark, Phil Rippee received captain recognition for the All-State Team 2019-20 District Commanders. Out of nine posts in Rippee’s district (District 14), four received the All-State awards, including Post 4101 (Marshfield ), Post 3404 (Springfield), Post 1667 (Ridgedale) and Post 11290 (Hollister).
"I thought it was a great honor," said Rippee. "I didn’t realize I had been selected as captain. I received a White Hat, which serves as a recognition that I made All-State. You have to meet a certain criteria in order to be presented the White Hat. I know I couldn't have gotten this award without the members I serve with in the posts."
