While there's no standard script for a flag retirement ceremony, every organization does something different.
During the flag retirement ceremony on Sept. 8, Webster County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4101 commander Todd Clark read aloud a poem called "Old Glory."
"I heard this poem before over the years," said Clark. "We do it a lot in the Navy at retirement ceremonies, so that's why this came to mind with this type of ceremony. It would be a way to honor the flag and go out properly."
Members folded the flag properly first, unfolded them and placed them in the fire, instead of just tossing them.
"I'm sure the American Legion does it a certain way," said Clark. "The Boy Scouts of America do it a certain way, too. Every organization has a different code like that."
This is the first year the VFW Post 4101 has done a flag retirement ceremony at the post building in Marshfield.
"The American Legion usually does the flag retirement ceremonies," said Clark. "We would collect flags here for them because we have a couple members who are also members of the American Legion."
The VFW has the following procedures for flag disposal:
1. The flag should be folded in its customary manner
2. It is important that the fire be fairly large and of sufficient intensity to ensure complete burning of the flag
3. Place the flag on the fire.
4. Participants can come to attention, salute the flag, recite the Pledge of Allegiance and have a brief period of silent reflection.
5. After the flag is completely consumed, the fire should then be safely extinguished and the ashes buried.
"That's the only way to properly dispose of a flag," said Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.