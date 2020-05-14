Shabby Sheep

The Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce cheered on the reopening of Shabby Sheep May 6. Shabby Sheep, located at 217 S. Crittenden St., Marshfield, is a boutique featuring unusual and custom handmade pieces. From left, owner Lorissa Ellis wields the key as vendors Heather Stephens and Stacey Singleton Whitman hold the lock. The chamber’s unlocking ceremonies are a way of welcoming businesses back after pandemic-related stay-at-home orders.

 Contributed photo

