Catch-and-keep trout season starts at 6:30 a.m. Monday, March 1in Missouri. The Show-Me State offers trout fishing through naturally reproducing trout in its rivers and streams as well as at its four trout parks.
The Missouri Department of Conservation(MDC) operates a trout hatchery at Bennett Springs State Park and stocks with rainbow trout daily throughout the season. According to the MDC, the state parks are preparing for a high turnout this year, despite the Coronavirus pandemic.
“The pandemic created many challenges for all of us over the past year… but our staff continued to work hard producing fish for anglers to enjoy across the state,” said MDC Fisheries Section Chief Bruce Drecktrah. “Thanks to the teamwork of our hatchery staff and the coordination of our hatchery system in Missouri, we are looking to another great season in 2021.”
All participating in trout season must have the proper permits and a daily trout tag to fish. The MDC encourages anglers to purchase their fishing permits in advance, which can be done at various store vendors, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits or through the MDC mobile app – MO Fishing – available for free download via Google Play or the App Store.
Bennett Springs will also have store hours for purchasing of advanced tags from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sat. Feb 27, from 9 a.m. to as late as needed Sunday, Feb. 28 and normal store hours begin Monday, March 1. The cost of a daily trout tag to fish at Bennett Springs is $4 for adults and #3 for those 15 or younger and can be purchased at the state park concession stores. The daily limit is 4 trout. Additional options at hunt fish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing/permits.
Lodging units, campgrounds and restaurants are all expected to be busy. Anglers and park visitors are encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and wear face masks where 6-foot social distancing from those not in your party cannot be maintained.
Visitors are asked to be prepared with hand sanitizer, water and dressed appropriately for the weather as the park will not have warming stations open as it has in previous years. Fish cleaning stations will also remain closed.
Mo State Parks will have live trout cams broadcasting from Bennett Springs most popular fishing spots. Those who are unable to attend opening day can view activities online at mostateparks.com/TroutOpening2021.
REMINDER: To prevent the spread of the invasive alga called didymo or “rock snot,” the use of shoes, boots or waders with prorous soles of felt, matted or woven fibrous material is prohibited at all trout parks, trout streams, Lake Taneycomo, and buffer areas.
