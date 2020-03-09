Chris Davis, a member of the Friends of Hidden Waters Nature Park, speaks to the Marshfield Board of Aldermen Thursday with a request to place three signs in the park to educate visitors about the Cherokee Trail of Tears, which passed through Marshfield and used what is now the Hidden Waters Nature Park as a watering and resting stop. The signage will commemorate the historic event and remember those who suffered and died during relocation. Signs will be at either entrance to the park and also at the area where the trail is identified to have crossed through. "We've been working on this sign almost a year next month," Davis told city leaders as a prototype was displayed on the overhead, and she explained the feedback she had received from tribal representatives to get the verbiage and the imagery just right. The aldermen approved the request.
