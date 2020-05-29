The Ozarks South Central Tourism nonprofit organization has dissolved, according to executive director Kieve Garner.
"We can all be extremely proud of the wonderful work we have done together to further promote tourism in the South Central region of the Ozarks and Highway 60 Corridor," writes Garner. "This work has brought awareness to the outstanding businesses, organizations and people of our area. Unfortunately, OSCT can no longer be the vehicle for this endeavor due to circumstances and issues that were largely unanticipated and/or beyond our control."
