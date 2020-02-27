Domino's Pizza

… Marshfield is getting a Domino’s Pizza. Located on the north side of the 1000 block of Spur Drive, between Stockmens Bank and Casey's, the restaurant will be a "pizza theater store," according to the sign. The pizza theater design allows customers to watch every step of their pizza’s construction, with bar seating to provide a close-up view. The sign, which seems to have popped up Monday, says that the store is now hiring customer service representatives, management and delivery drivers. Site prep work suggests that work will begin soon on construction.

 Mail photo by Karen Craigo

