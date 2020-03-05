With its colorful cast and musical numbers, Marshfield Community Theatre's production of Frozen Jr. is sure to warm any frozen heart.
Set for March 19-21, the show follows the original story of Disney's "Frozen," but with several added songs featured in the Broadway production.
"'Frozen Jr.' is basically the magic of the movie brought to life on stage," said Carolyn Billingsley, director and choreographer of the MCT spring play. "You have all your favorite characters and all of your favorite songs. Some added ones there that were written for the musical, so you get a little more than what you see in the movie."
For those who aren't familiar with it, "Frozen" takes place in the fictional land of Arendelle, where two sisters, Anna and Elsa, find themselves in charge of the kingdom after their parents die during a voyage. Elsa, who has the ability to use ice, struggles to maintain control of her powers and closes herself off from her sister and the rest of the world, which brings a wintery mix of problems for the kingdom.
"I was really excited to play Elsa, but I never thought I'd play her," said Sue Wiertzema. "She's just one of the coolest princesses to see, and her backstory comes with some pretty heavy stuff."
Wiertzema works with Sophie Gregoroski, who plays Anna in the production. She described Gregoroski as a "breath of fresh air."
"Sophie has been so fun to work with," said Wiertzema. "She's just so bubbly all the time and her personality fits with Anna’s character really well."
According to Billingsley, members of the cast range from ages 5 to 18 and come from different areas in Webster County. Just over 60 individuals are involved in the cast, said Billingsley, who added rehearsals have been progressing and they have the show completely finished.
"We still have a few weeks before we open to drill choreography and to get everyone relaxed," said Billingsley. "The kids are getting super excited to see the pieces come together."
Rehearsals started at the beginning of January. While she isn't on the planning committee, Billingsley said "Frozen Jr." has been a popular show for everyone. The entire show is set to music, and Billingsley worked with the cast to perfect each step.
"Something I love to do is utilize every child in a different way," said Billingsley. "I have one ensemble group doing one section of choreography and then I feature another group of kids. It's just a huge puzzle that we fit together, so that way every kid has a feature moment."
This production marks Billingsley’s directorial debut at MCT, but she has choreographed and performed in a few shows for the theater. She has been a director and teacher for six years.
"I just love performances and theater," said Billingsley. "I was really excited to help out with the production and work with the kids and the volunteers. Both of them have been wonderful."
Audiences will notice many unique aspects to the onstage production, including one of the characters, which is a full-sized puppet for the theater version. Olaf the snowman is played by Alex Dieckhaus.
"I'm still trying to master the movements of the mouth for the puppet," said Dieckhaus. "It's a work in progress, but it’s been a lot of fun."
The familial message, the costumes and the opportunity to play one of his favorite characters is what Thomas Ferguson, (who portrays Kristoff in the production), loves about "Frozen Jr." As a character who sells ice for a living, he said he felt he fit the role really well. Not only that, but he enjoyed working alongside Lenzie Goodman.
"Lenzie plays Sven, who is Kristoff's reindeer companion," said Ferguson. "Working with her has been so much fun, and she really brings the character to life."
By bringing to life, Goodman explained Sven actually talks in the stage production, while the movie character doesn't.
"I get to have my own lines and interact with Thomas," said Goodman. "Imagine Olaf's costume, but a real-life person in it. That's basically what I'm doing, too."
"Frozen Jr." will be 7 p.m. March 19, 20, and 21, with a 3 p.m. matinee on March 21, in the Carl and Glessie Young Community Auditorium at Marshfield High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.