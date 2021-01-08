Camp Arrowhead in Marshfield remains a popular place for youth and other activities, but it takes a team to keep the grounds maintained.
For this reason, the Camp Arrowhead Ranger Corps started its group back in April.
"Counting youth that have helped, we have had over 200 people working on projects at camp," said Mark Peterman, leader of the Camp Arrowhead Ranger Corps.
Their work has included everything from cutting brush to removing dead and hazardous trees. They have cleaned buildings and replaced and rebuilt campsite latrines.
"We have rebuilt, cleaned and painted the kitchen," said Peterman. "We replaced lights with new LED lights. We have had a unit adopt our handicap site and rebuild the runway to make it more usable for wheelchairs and so much more."
Volunteers tackle other projects on the campgrounds, such as clearing out brush piles and chopping wood. Adult leaders will divide them into groups where their skills can be utilized. Ron Goss has been an adult leader at Camp Arrowhead for almost 20 years now.
"Our number one goal is safety," said Goss. "It takes a lot of people to be able to keep Camp Arrowhead operational and we wouldn’t be able to do it without the volunteers, but we make sure their skills are used in their area of expertise, like switching out fluorescent lighting in the dining hall with the new LED lights we got. If they can’t do a certain task, then we find something that they can do."
In the last few years, Camp Arrowhead was able to include a new duplex unit for camp directors to use during the summer, according to Goss.
"A gentleman donated enough money for a crew to come and build the outside of the unit," he said. "Then we received donations for us to build the inside of it. Now, instead of the camp directors living in the smaller units, they have a nicer place to stay."
The purpose of the Corps is to restore and improve Camp Arrowhead to the best camp possible, according to Peterman.
"We are rebuilding some things and building others to make this the best possible camp for the youth to attend," he said.
So, how many hours does it take for the rangers to complete a project? As Peterman puts it, that depends on the project.
"Some of our projects are quick, do a few hours and are done," he said. "Others take lots of hours to complete. Overall, thousands of hours have been put into this effort."
At this time, Peterman said they limit volunteers to registered scouts and scouters, but they do let others assist.
"That is dealt with on a case by case basis," said Peterman. "We look for and are in need of several folks with tools and machines, along with the know-how to run them to help us in our efforts."
For more information, contact Peterman at 417-350-8097 or by email at mpeteclan@gmail.com.
