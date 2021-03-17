The usual-slotted community Easter egg hunt for the community was not on the calendar this year, but that won’t stop the Easter bunny from hopping through Marshfield. Two local churches have organized events to house the holiday hare.
On April 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, Destiny Church will be hosting an Easter egg hunt. The event is open to families of those with children in fifth grade or younger and will be held behind Marshfield Community Center in the grass field where reunionfest is hosted.
“This is a community event, it’s not just for Destiny Church so we want to see everybody come out,” explained explained. “We wanted to offer something. We checked to see and the normal event wasn’t happening this year so we wanted to meet a need that we felt was present. We have kids that have missed out on a lot in the last year and we wanted to offer something to them that they didn’t feel like they were missing out on.”
The Easter egg hunts will be held in 15-minute intervals starting at 10:15 a.m. There will be four hunts separated by age groups.
“The thought was that this would be good for parents who have multiple kids and want to watch their smaller kids hunt eggs as well as their older ones,” he explained. “It’ll also help with the number of kids out at one time for the sake of COVID protocol.”
In addition to the egg hunts, Destiny Church will be providing free water bottles, individually packaged hotdogs and chips. Some of the eggs in the hunt will qualify kids for several prize giveaways as well. According to Wilson, the church has over 20,000 eggs prepared for the Easter egg hunt, and they’ll also have a egg drop.
“We’ll have a helicopter go up and drop out a bunch of eggs for all the kids present to run out and grab after,” he explained. “At that point, all the kids will have received eggs and it’ll kind of be a free-for-all. I think the kids will love watching the helicopter drop them all down.”
In addition to Destiny Church’s egg hunt and drop, citizens celebrating Easter in town can swing by the Marshfield Assembly of God church a few days prior for a drive-thru Easter Eggstravaganza. The Assembly of God church will hold the event in the parking lot from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 3. The event is free with a special appearance from the Easter bunny. Those in attendance will also receive free hotdogs, chips and drinks as well as a free gift bag of Easter goodies for any children age 12 or under. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook event by searching for the Easter Eggstravaganza.
