OACAC will offer a Thanksgiving workshop on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon.
"Gratitude, Avoiding Holiday Stress, Holiday Meal Prep and More" will be held at the OACAC Webster County Neighborhood Center, 50 York Drive, Suite 8, Marshfield.
To register for the free workshop, call 859-4589. Seating is limited, and participants must make arrangements for childcare.
OACAC is the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.