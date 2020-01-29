From left, Bill Messick of the Webster County Farm Bureau receives a proclamation from Webster County Commissioners Randy Owens, Paul Ipock and Dale Fraker Tuesday in the commissioners’ chambers. The proclamation marks "Celebrate Agriculture: Thank a Farmer" Week, Feb. 2-8. The proclamation notes that one farm produces food and fiber for 166 people in the U.S. while playing a vital role in the economy of the nation and the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.