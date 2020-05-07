Marshfield High School has three tentative dates for a traditional graduation ceremony. These dates are likely to change, according to MHS principal Jeff Curley. The following dates are noted for planning purposes:
• June 27
• July 17
• Aug. 7
June 27 and July 17 are options 1 and 2 for an outdoor graduation at a location yet to be determined. Location will be selected to maximize the number of guests the district can accommodate based on social distancing guidelines in effect at the time of the ceremony. The third option, August 7, would be held indoors at the O'Reily Family Center at Drury University in Springfield
