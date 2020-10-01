Alexus Barnes moved back to Marshfield after living in Costa Rica for the last three and a half years. She lived abroad for the majority of her life after graduation while studying holistic practices. While that was never her plan, it was clearly her destiny.
"Before, I was going to go to college for something I didn't know what I wanted to do — I had no passion, I had no drive, no inspiration,” Barnes admits.
"This journey has actually brought me to where I am now, and I'm able to help so many people heal because of what I’ve had to go through."
At the end of Barnes’ high school career, she started to get horrible stomach pains to the point where she couldn’t even stand up.
"I ended up seeing 40 or 50 doctors, but they treated me for so many things I didn't have," she said.
She said the medicines she was prescribed weren’t working. "They seemed to make things worse since I didn’t have the illnesses they were treating me for. I had a mystery illness."
Barnes became used to going to the hospital every few days to receive a morphine drip to help with the severity of the pain.
"Eventually I found out about yoga, about breathing and about living life in a different way than trying to use medicine and cover up the problem," Barnes said. “I went to my first yoga class and I didn't really do much — I was just lying on my mat and breathing, and I actually felt better. Without going to the hospital.
"I started doing breathing and stretching exercises regularly, and that’s when I realized that I could manage my mystery illness by approaching life in a holistic way."
Holistic living is an approach to living life the way our bodies were designed to do. "I was forced into learning holistic living because everyone just wanted to prescribe another medicine and send me to another doctor," Barnes said.
Barnes began researching and reading as much as she could. She listened to podcasts and followed people on social media who had similar problems.
"I stopped eating meat and the majority of all animal products," she said. "After about a year and a half of doing these holistic practices, my pain was gone."
Once Barnes got rid of the pain, she said she dealt with major side effects from medications she had previously been prescribed.
"I had rashes all over my skin, I wouldn't be able to move my head, I couldn't move my arms — it was really bad," she said. "But after a while I was pretty much back to normal."
Barnes was so inspired by her own transformation, she’s been sharing her knowledge ever since.
"I've always loved helping people, so it was so natural for me to share my story and start teaching yoga. I've had a lot of older women come to me with frozen shoulders, hip or knee replacements where they just had no hope for a pain-free life."
Barnes said yoga has been able to help these women learn how to move their bodies in the correct way to regain their mobility.
"They were able to overcome injuries and recover much quicker from surgeries — it's really amazing," she said. "One of my ladies has had a full double hip and knee replacement and she just wasn't able to move before — but now she's able to."
Barnes believes that holistic living isn't just about movement, but implementing plant-based foods into your diet. An abundance pant-based foods can help reduce inflammation in the body and increase energy naturally.
"Food has the ability to be medicine and we have the ability to fight disease with every bite we put into our bodies,” she explained. “We should eat more from the earth and less from boxes and bags.”
Barnes does all of her grocery shopping in the produce section and says fruits and vegetables are able to provide everything that the body needs.
“Right now, in addition to everything else, I'm offering cooking classes. So you can come and learn how to make meals that aren’t just a boring salad or raw vegetables."
The cooking classes offer plant-based recipes and a beginner introduction to holistic nutrition.
"It's really fun," she said. "They teach you how to get your senses going and alive in the kitchen. How to use spices, herbs and vegetables to create a tasteful flavor palette that’s different than you'd expect."
Barnes will be hosting a mocktail workshop Oct. 6 where guests will learn step-by-step instructions on how to create their own alcohol-free cocktails with fruit infusions and edible garnishes. Glow Yoga, "Glowga," will also be taking place at the Tumble Express on Oct. 10.
"The purpose of any event I have is to bring passion to people," Barnes added. "A lot of times, people don’t like to cook or they don’t like to move, so I want them to learn that they can love doing these things."
Anyone interested in participating in a yoga or plant-based cooking class should watch for future events on her Facebook page, "The Wanderlusting Yogi."
