In his practice, Ward Lawson connects with patients going through various degrees of illness, but also works with the Webster County drug court.
"Those are individuals with legal problems associated with drug use," said Lawson. "It's a great program."
Lawson serves as the 10th person profiled in the "Tag … you're it!" feature series, selected by Jackson Wolff. In this feature, we write a profile about one fascinating Webster County resident, who then nominates our next subject.
The drug court program was started by former judge Kenneth Thompson in 2004. Ward has been on the team for 16 years.
"I'm the treatment component to the program," said Lawson. "It's a multidisciplinary team, and so I'm the treatment side of it. We provide three services a week. That's the minimum. Right now, it’s two groups and an individual session, so we help them develop coping skills, relationship skills and stress-management skills."
Lawson said the sessions do benefit patients, but there are struggles in the early stages.
"People come into the program at different levels of recovery," said Lawson. "Some still have drugs in their system. Some have nearly a year without using because they have been incarcerated or because they have been committed to recovery. There are different levels of commitment when they first enter."
Lawson added, "It's truly rewarding to see people come out of this program ready to start over. That's what makes it worth it."
Lawson grew up in Marshfield. He went to the University of Kansas and earned his doctorate in psychology. He practiced in Nevada, Missouri, for 10 years before moving back to Marshfield with his wife and two daughters in 2000.
"My first job in the field was in Mexico, Missouri, for three years," said Lawson. "My wife's parents were living there at the time, and a position opened up for us. It was a nice place to start my career, and we had a young daughter at the time. My wife's parents helped us with our daughter and got a chance to bond with her."
Lawson works with patients who have attention deficit disorder, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression.
"There are a lot of children that come through the clinic that need evaluation for attention deficit disorder," said Lawson. "I also work with people with schizophrenia and other things like that. The rewarding part about my job is getting to know people and walking them through changes they want to make. I get to support them, as well as educate them on what the science says about what they need to do."
The challenging part? Paperwork. Lawson said there are more regulations and administrative expenses just documenting everything they want.
"There's more and more legislation," said Lawson. "There's more paperwork and measures to be taken in this field."
Sessions begin with a mental status examination, psychological testing and feedback. Lawson said the evaluation phase lasts about three or four minutes, so he understands what the patient’s diagnosis is.
"This helps me understand what a patient's core mental level is," said Lawson. "Then the treatment plans go forward from there."
Lawson said his wife, Gwen, started Tri-County Psychological Services in 2000, employing other healthcare clinicians.
"We developed Wellpointe Family Medical Clinic to provide primary health care and more integrated services," said Lawson.
Additionally, Lawson has extra certifications beyond the doctorate to include being board certified in family psychology, medical psychology and the treatment of substance use disorders. When he isn’t helping patients, he's jamming out with his band, Ward Lawson Music. Band members include Robert Cannon and Jackson Wolff.
"I've been writing songs for 10 or 12 years," said Lawson. "It's fun, and we've got a Facebook page called Ward Lawson Music. Robert, Jackson and I have a lot of playing together."
Lawson has performed during worship services at Marshfield First Baptist Church, Reunion Fest in Marshfield and other events.
"There's just something about music that I enjoy," said Lawson. "I love playing with the band, but I don’t get to do it a whole lot. I still enjoy it, though."
