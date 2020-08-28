She wants to live to be 110 years old.
That’s one reason you’ll find Blanche Firestone out in the yard, tending to her garden or picking up fresh eggs from her guineas and hens.
"It’s important to take care of your body,” said Firestone. “I believe nutrition and fresh produce helps with that."
Firestone serves as the sixth candidate for the “Tag! You’re It” feature series, for which she was selected by Cinda Weiss. In this feature, we write a profile about one fascinating Webster County resident, who then nominates our next subject.
Firestone’s passion for the garden started when she was growing up in Kansas City. In the summertime, she visited her grandma, who lived on a farm with guineas, ducks and chickens. She also had fruit trees and would grow her own peaches and apples.
“In her well house, my grandma would put cheese cloth and cut up apples and peaches,” said Firestone. “She’d dehydrate them to where the bugs and other stuff couldn't get to them. She'd make fried pies in the winter.”
It was her grandmother’s resourcefulness with organic foods that inspired Firestone to pursue a healthy lifestyle and nutrition.
“My grandma, my mom and my dad's family lived up to their 90s,” said Firestone. “I know it was due to eating healthy — a lot of homemade soups with cabbage and carrots.”
In her back yard, Firestone has thornless blackberries, red blackberries, black raspberries, gooseberries, strawberries and grapes.
“I have two pear trees I planted over here,” said Firestone. “I bought two peach trees, but they died. … I’m going to get them back because I planted peach trees before. I’m going to get apples and peaches in the spring.”
Firestone used to do volunteer work in the community, which included the Recycling Center in Marshfield, along with the daytime garden club. Later on, she participated in the Stargazer Garden Club of Marshfield.
“When I was on the activity committee, I had my three children involved at the time with the five parks,” said Firestone. “We would put flowerbeds in each one of the parks. Of course, now they don’t have them because they don’t upkeep them.”
Firestone’s home actually has some history behind it. She and her late husband, Ron, purchased it from Elsie Myers in 2017. Myers was a member of the Marshfield Garden Club.
“Elsie was 93 years old when we bought the house from her,” said Firestone. “To me, she was like a grandma. The ladies that I have from the breakfast club that Elsie has known from the garden club, I have them over for Sunday brunch and still tell people this is Elsie’s or something like that because there’s flowers and rose bushes there. I purposely plant my stuff around them.”
Firestone uses newspapers, magazines and mulch to keep all of the weeds out. She mulches around the edges of the flower beds, so she doesn’t have to weed-eat things.
“I’ve been gardening for a long time,” said Firestone. “The funny thing is, wherever I lived, I always had a strawberry patch. When we moved into this one house, my oldest daughter said, ‘Good, there’s no strawberries!’ I’d purposely plant strawberry patches in. If any of the kids started arguing, I’d tell them, ‘Get out there and start weeding on the strawberry patch.’ That way, I’d get their minds off whatever they were thinking about.”
Firestone also takes care of her animals, including her two dogs, her guineas and hens, and her rabbits.
“I have the rabbits out back,” said Firestone. “My granddaughters talked me into getting a rabbit at Orscheln’s. Then the school teacher had a rabbit that wasn’t really kid-oriented. I told her, ‘Well, I’ll breed him and you can get one and maybe it’ll be OK for the classroom.”
Other than her outdoor work and tending to her animals, Firestone enjoys reading. In her living room, a collection of books line the shelves.
“I like reading biographies, murder mysteries and inspirational pieces,” said Firestone.
There’s a mixture of nautical and patriotic decorations hanging on the walls of the living room, along with pictures of family members on the fireplace mantels and shelves. Firestone said the patriotic theme came from Ron, who served in the United States Air Force.
“Ron was a good man,” said Firestone. “He always encouraged me. It has been kind of hard when I get a chance to work outdoors. He used to sit on the glider watching me mow and waved at me or blew me a kiss. We did act like honeymooners. He was military and you didn’t do a whole lot of stuff in front of people. Ron would be wherever I was at, watching me, so that part’s still hard for me.”
Firestone continues to spread encouragement to others by sending out notes and cards. She said, “I think about those people who have it worse off than me and I send out things to them to encourage them. I try to tell my kids to serve others, not expecting anything in return.”
Tag, you're it! Blanche Firestone has nominated her friend, Evelyn Hampton, for next week’s feature. Watch this space!
