He tries to run on a trail at least once or twice a week.
Three years ago, Alan Thomas retired as superintendent of Marshfield R-I Schools, but that hasn’t stopped him from staying active and what better way than by trail running alongside his wife, Heidi.
"Heidi and I travel to different places around the area, whether it's the Sac River Mountain Trail in Springfield or the Fellows Lake Trail in Fair Grove," said Thomas. "The Sac River Trail is well-maintained, so we like using that one. The Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area has two separate trails and it's more hilly, which gives us a challenge, but we love it. We also run at the Wilson Creek Battlefield Trail. That one has a beautiful landscape."
Thomas started running a little over a year. One of the things he emphasized when he retired was spending more time with family and friends, but also focusing on his health.
"As a superintendent, I never really had an opportunity to do any of those things," said Thomas. "I really loved my job and I miss being around the faculty and students, but I do enjoy retirement and getting a chance to be active."
Thomas is currently preparing for the Dogwood Canyon Trail Run on Nov. 7 and 8 at Dogwood Canyon Nature Park in Lampe.
"Heidi and I will be doing the 25K on Nov. 7 and the 15K on Nov. 8," said Thomas. "I think it'll be a good challenge for us both. We try to go for something that pushes us and makes us better."
In order to prep for running, Thomas said he and Heidi are part of the Fleet Feet Running Club in Springfield. They meet every week and run together with their group. There are different training programs in the Fleet Feet Running Club, including Wednesday Night Social Run and Walk, Yoga For Runners, Rock Runners, 5K Training Group, 13.1 Training Group and 26.2 Training Group.
"We have goals set by mentors that we have to meet," said Thomas. "We try to reach those goals and improve them as we progress."
Other races Thomas has participated in include Run the Rock, a six mile run at the Top of the Rock Golf Course in Ridgedale, Missouri, and Sweat Fest, a 10k run in Strafford, Missouri. Thomas earned a time of 1:02:27, at a pace of 10:25 in Run the Rock and 49:15:34, at a pace of 9:52.
"Running is a very therapeutic activity," said Thomas. "It's a chance to better myself and keep my body in good shape. I told myself I’d like to do one productive thing every day, whether that's folding laundry, helping my wife with other projects, or just running."
Thomas is still involved in the community organizations, such as the Marshfield Optimist Club and is on the Webster Electric Cooperative Board of Directors. He also works part-time at the Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield. In June, Thomas stepped down from his position on the Marshfield Area Community Foundation Board of Directors.
"I felt like it was time," said Thomas. "I'm thankful for the opportunity the Marshfield Area Community Foundation gave me to be a part of their organization. With Whispering Oaks, I work two days a week. It gives me that social interaction, but also a chance to play a few holes since I like golf. With the Webster Electric Board, I'm able to see how the workers address outages and other components to running a cooperative. It's all really insightful."
