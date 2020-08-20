Her dog, Dillinger, waits outside on the front porch of her home in Marshfield.
Cinda Weiss said she named him after the infamous bank robber, John Dillinger.
"I took him to the vet clinic and said, 'This is Dillinger,'" said Weiss. "They got the biggest kick out of that."
That’s just a glimpse of Weiss’ humor and love for anything 'old fashioned.' She was selected by her friend, Belinda Rust, to be the fifth story subject of the "Tag, you're it!" feature series. In this feature, we write a profile about one fascinating Webster County resident, who then nominates our next subject.
"I'm a fan of the vintage and antique things," said Weiss. "I guess that's something Belinda and I share in common."
When you step into her home, you’ll first notice a massive collection of porcelain dolls. Each one has its own unique style and clothes. Weiss has a baby doll on her bed that she had when she was little. Above the bed frame is a wooden dollhouse her late husband made her for Christmas one year.
"Things were different back then for me and my siblings," said Weiss. "Christmas was the only time we got a doll. You didn’t get a toy every time you went to town like kids do now, but I started collecting them over the years."
In her bedroom, there's also a special picture of her dad’s half-sister, Laura Ingalls, hanging on the wall.
“It’s not the one who did the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ books,” said Weiss. “She only lived to be 24. Dad died at 72, but he was 18 when she died. I asked Mom one time if I could have the picture when she and Dad were gone. She told me I had to ask Dad myself, so I did and he said, ‘Yeah, but leave it hanging on the wall.’”
Another specialty of Weiss’s is sewing quilts, specifically yo-yo quilts. They’re made from round pieces of fabric, with a circular, ruffled pattern.
"Mom said they made yo-yo quilts in the ’30s," said Weiss. "Depending on my mood, it doesn’t take me that long to make them. Sometimes, I’ll sew every day or all day long, but other times, I won’t even want to touch a needle and thread."
Her other love? Chickens. In the living room, rooster and hen figurines rest above the mantel of the fireplace. Weiss pointed out a decorative square nesting box attached to the wall, next to the couch.
"People ask me if I prefer hens or roosters," said Weiss. "If it's a chicken, then I'll do both. I just love them. When I bought the nesting box, one lady said my chickens would love that box. I said, 'It's not for the chickens, it's for me!'"
In the backyard, there’s a chicken coop where Weiss checks in on her 'girls' and gets fresh eggs, but it's also where her own version of the "she-shed" resides. Built in 2002 by Weiss and her late husband, the cabin features Folger's tin coffee cans, a cast-iron sad iron for clothes, kerosene lamps and other items that Weiss has collected over the years. It even has an upstairs attic/room with a bed she sometimes sleeps on.
"Some of these items came from my parents and grandparents," said Weiss. "Some of them I got from friends or just going antique shopping. The cabinet in the corner is from a lady who was selling it in the paper."
Sitting on one of the shelves of the cabinet is a framed black-and-white photo of Weiss, her sister and parents at a centennial event in Christian County.
"I was just seven years old in that photo," said Weiss. "We dressed up in little dresses and bonnets. I still have that bonnet hanging in the cabin somewhere."
When they first built it, Weiss said she practically lived in the cabin. Sometimes, she’ll have people over for dinner there. She relies on her trusty wooden cook stove in the kitchen to make the meals.
"I can pretty much cook anything on it,” said Weiss. "We had Thanksgiving dinner here one year. I cooked the turkey in that oven. Then I have a Christmas open house, which is a lot of fun. Both stoves going keeps things warm in here."
Hanging above the sink is a metal lunch bucket Weiss’ mother used when she was a little girl.
"Mom would take this to school," said Weiss. "I asked her what she had for lunch. She said usually a biscuit cut open with something on it, like jelly or another spread you could find. You can’t fit chips and a sandwich in that.”
When she isn’t sewing or tending to her mini projects, Weiss enjoys spending time with friends and going to garage sales or vintage markets.
"People ask me why I do this," said Weiss. "Why do I hold onto all this old stuff? Because I love it. I love what I do, and wouldn't trade it for the world. I just grew up with these things and it's something I really enjoy. If you’ve got a passion for something, then you should pursue it."
Tag, you're it! Cinda Weiss has nominated her friend, Blanche Firestone for next week’s feature. Watch this space!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.